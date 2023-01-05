The City of Fort Pierre recently adopted a policy on short-term rentals that, for most, amounts to a ban.

You are likely familiar with short-term rentals through apps like VRBO and Airbnb. Essentially, Fort Pierre’s policy provides for a permitting process for those living in “commercially zoned” areas, while those living in “residential areas” are effectively hung out to dry.

