The City of Fort Pierre recently adopted a policy on short-term rentals that, for most, amounts to a ban.
You are likely familiar with short-term rentals through apps like VRBO and Airbnb. Essentially, Fort Pierre’s policy provides for a permitting process for those living in “commercially zoned” areas, while those living in “residential areas” are effectively hung out to dry.
On a broader scale, many attempts to regulate these rentals are well-intentioned, and something I am in favor of myself. These would include (but are not limited to), providing for a registration process with the city and being subject to regular inspections, like hotels are.
However, the arguments that led to the City of Fort Pierre adopting their policy miss the mark.
In pushing their rules, the city and opponents of short-term rentals argued that there were several examples of short-term rentals being abused in town. When push came to shove, it appeared that only one or two examples of this could be produced, and they had been handled separately prior.
Imagine if we treated other businesses, or long-term rentals, this way. If you had a tenant who did something illegal in your apartment complex, the city banned long-term rentals. If someone got arrested at a bar, the city closed all bars. If you think this sounds impractical, that is because it is.
The other argument made, most often by city government officials, was that a ban on short-term rentals would push owners to rent their properties to long-term tenants because there is a lack of those available in town.
There were, and remains less than 10 vacation rentals available in Fort Pierre, a few of which were either rooms in someone’s home or zoned commercially anyway, so that they could not be rented long-term according to the city’s zoning rules. There is no oversaturation of short-term rentals in Fort Pierre, or Pierre for that matter, resulting in fewer long-term rentals.
The free market has a way of regulating this itself, it would not be economically practical to open a vacation rental in every other house on a street here. It is wrong to use the heavy hand of government to force people to completely alter how they do business, often at a financial loss.
The policy pursued by Fort Pierre here opens other at-home businesses up to severe regulation. Several people in the community run businesses out of their homes, including but not limited to daycares, tailors and law firms. Short-term rentals often house seasonal workers, legislative staff and healthcare workers who rotate in and out of our community. These types of workers are vital to our community, and we should foster them, not push them out.
The City of Fort Pierre prides itself on being a forward-thinking, business-friendly community. If this is so, their policy on short-term rentals should be revisited so that it remains in line with this ethos.
Katie and her husband Austin reside in Fort Pierre. They own two short-term rentals in the Pierre area.
