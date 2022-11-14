As an experienced classroom educator, I am excited about the potential of the proposed social studies standards. They provide a framework for students to gain critical knowledge, vocabulary and understanding in key areas of history, government, geography and economics.

A strong foundation in social studies is necessary to prepare productive citizens for the future. These standards are both meaningful and challenging and are grounded in democratic principles like civic participation, equality and individual freedoms.

