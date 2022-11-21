Since Tina England took over the Stanley County School District music program, it has doubled in size.
That wasn’t the case when she arrived 13 years ago. When Mrs. England started, her rules were different. The kids said, “This is too hard. I do not want to do music anymore.”
So the kids dropped out.
“They liked the other teacher because my rules were different,” Mrs. England said.
During her early years, she lost students. At one time she had as few as 13 students.
In time, the students started enjoying the music class and spread the word. The program eventually grew to 30 students.
“I like participating in the band because it is fun and I make friends,” Rachael Runge said. “Mrs. England inspires me to work hard and push past my expectations.”
The reason that Mrs. England has so many kids now is that they stuck around and worked hard. They found out that it was fun. As they behaved better and participated more they got to try new, fun musical activities.
Today the middle and high school band performs in parades, athletic events, pep rallies and concerts. The choir performs concerts, participates in contests and sings at events.
“I am so proud of my students because they work so hard,” England said. “In the future, I want my program to grow. I’d like to keep adding more students, participate in more competitive events and invite musicians from our community to join us.”
Bentley England is a third-grader at Stanley County Elementary School and Tina England’s daughter. Editor’s note: England asked Assistant Editor Gwen Albers to help her submit this Op-Ed to the Capital Journal.
