I listened to Governor Noem present her budget address and realized state budgets come down to two things — fulfilling the state’s obligations and seizing opportunities that are presented.
Like a budget in our home or business, every expense is a tradeoff for another expense. So, while we might like to start 100 new programs, cut all the taxes, and double the salary of every teacher and state trooper, each proposal is weighed against the others.
Fulfilling core obligations is my top budget priority. To that end, Governor Noem proposed a 5 percent increase for state employees, schools, and Medicaid Providers. The budget also includes targeted increases, over and above the 5 percent, to stabilize our nursing homes and provide additional dollars to fund paid family leave for state employees.
In addition, the Governor has asked for $112 Million to build a second women’s prison and to start buying land and doing design costs on a new, replacement men’s prison. These prisons are expensive to build and more expensive to operate, so we’ll scrutinize every dollar and every square foot going into them.
Still, we must fulfill our duty to keep the public safe. Prisons are a need and not a want.
Finally, we are looking to meet our obligation to our servicemen and women by making National Guard tuition completely free at our universities and tech schools.
The Governor also proposed that we seize an opportunity, amid a strong economy and a firm budget situation, to exempt food from the sales tax. While the Food Tax proposal is an issue that the Legislature has considered several times, our strong economy and past budget restraint make revenue reductions a real possibility this year.
I have heard several proposals for cutting taxes — property tax or sales tax — or exempting products from the sales tax — food, clothing, baby formula/diapers. We will be careful not to put our state into deficit or debt while trying to find the largest benefit to South Dakotans.
I’m convinced that we can and should cut taxes if we can afford to do so. We may never have another opportunity like this. Delivering a tax cut is a priority of mine.
Finally, and I’m not to be a Scrooge around Christmas, but I give more scrutiny to new programs and new types of spending. I’m a First-Things-First guy. If you can’t pay to heat your house, you shouldn’t be buying a new big screen. So, I will be hard on new programs and new spending, no matter who proposes them.
I will also be hard on proposals that use one-time money for ongoing spending. Overspending happens in good times, and we pay for it during the hard times. We must remain disciplined and restrained.
In South Dakota, we have not overspent or overcommitted. Our budget is in a stable, strong position. We are a low-tax, low-spend state. We got that way by focusing on core priorities, instead of creating new programs or spending beyond what we could afford.
So long as we remain conservative and cautious, we will continue to be able to fund our core priorities and seize opportunities when they come.
