I listened to Governor Noem present her budget address and realized state budgets come down to two things — fulfilling the state’s obligations and seizing opportunities that are presented.

Like a budget in our home or business, every expense is a tradeoff for another expense. So, while we might like to start 100 new programs, cut all the taxes, and double the salary of every teacher and state trooper, each proposal is weighed against the others.

