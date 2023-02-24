The House of Representatives passed the largest tax cut in South Dakota history — over $100 Million — by cutting our state sales and use tax. We have been talking about tax cuts for months and years. This week, we stopped talking and started cutting.
The decision to cut taxes was not made lightly.
In the past couple of years, we have considered tax cuts of various sizes and shapes. Each time, I opposed the tax cut proposals.
While I wanted the “attaboy” from the voters, I just didn’t think they were prudent. I didn’t know that the growth was sustainable, and I worried about putting our state into a deficit, like the one we faced when I was working for Governor Daugaard in 2011.
After decades of prudence and restraint, combined with double-digit revenue growth in the last couple of years, we are in a place to enact significant and sustainable tax cuts.
I would not have supported the tax cut if it had required cuts to education, state employees or Medicaid. Each of these core obligations of state government will be met, notwithstanding the tax cut. All will receive at least a 5% increase, and maybe more, in this year, following 6% increases last year.
So — I believe this tax cut will be sustainable. I believe it is prudent. I do not believe it will prevent us from funding our core obligations.
I would also like to share my rationale for supporting a reduction in the overall sales and use tax, rather than a food tax exemption or a property tax rebate. To be clear, I saw some merit in each of the three proposals. I hear a lot more from constituents about property taxes than the sales tax. I understand the argument about food being a necessity, and the Governor made the case for exempting food from the sales tax about as well as anyone could have.
Ultimately, we prioritized maintaining a broad tax base and lowering tax rates. We already have a lot of exemptions from sales tax — advertisements, crops, fertilizer, medicine, and many more. Rather than creating another exemption, making us more dependent on the remaining items, I thought we should reduce taxes across the board.
Keeping a broad base will keep our tax revenue more predictable and consistent. That is all the more important since we are so heavily reliant on the sales tax as our bread-and-butter, base revenue source.
While a $100 Million-plus sales tax is a lot of money back in the pockets of South Dakotans, we are only reducing the rate from 4.5% to 4.2%.
This will not be a noticeable change for most transactions. It will be a few cents on small purchases and a few dollars on large transactions. Some advocated for a more “visible” tax cut — one that taxpayers would see, notice, and give the Legislature more credit for. I thought it was more important that we cut taxes in a fair, across-the-board way, than that we make tax decisions based on political considerations.
The tax cut is about putting dollars in the pockets of our voters.
We hear a lot, in the Capitol, from the tax spenders. Folks who rely on tax dollars hire a lot of lobbyists who do a good job. They advocate for important things — education, Medicaid, infrastructure, and running state government. But, this year, we have the opportunity to remember the taxpayers and not just the tax spenders.
I am proud we are seizing that opportunity and delivering the largest tax cut in state history.
