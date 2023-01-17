The first week in the House of Representatives is largely ceremonial. The Governor, constitutional officers, and Legislators were sworn in as their families and supporters looked on. The Legislature heard the State of the State from Governor Kristi Noem, the State of the Judiciary from Chief Justice Jensen, and the State of the Tribes from Crow Creek Chairman Peter Lengkeek.

While much of the week was about pageantry, the House took some important procedural steps. As Washington, D.C., showed us, organizing the House is not a foregone conclusion.

