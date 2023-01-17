The first week in the House of Representatives is largely ceremonial. The Governor, constitutional officers, and Legislators were sworn in as their families and supporters looked on. The Legislature heard the State of the State from Governor Kristi Noem, the State of the Judiciary from Chief Justice Jensen, and the State of the Tribes from Crow Creek Chairman Peter Lengkeek.
While much of the week was about pageantry, the House took some important procedural steps. As Washington, D.C., showed us, organizing the House is not a foregone conclusion.
When elected officials become more interested in politics than governing, you get the sort of gridlock and muck that Congress saw when it attempted to organize. It took the U.S. House fourteen votes and a full week just to elect a Speaker and organize.
The good news — South Dakota still works.
We organized in one vote. We elected a Speaker (Hugh Bartels of Watertown), Speaker Pro Tempore (Mike Stevens of Yankton), and Chief Clerk (our own Patricia Miller) within an hour. Our committees all assembled and started meeting. Several bills have already been heard, with one defeated and others progressing.
In South Dakota, I’m proud to say that your Legislature is still focused on getting the job done.
I have a new job this year, serving as the House Majority Leader. The 63 House Republicans elected me to serve in that position in November. Serving the caucus as Leader generally entails gathering caucus consensus and advancing the caucus position.
My goal is to keep all the Republicans in the boat, even if we won’t all be rowing in the same direction. Each of my members was elected by thousands of South Dakotans and has strong ideas about the best direction for our state. I’m not there to tell them what to do — I’m there to listen to where they want to go and to get them there.
As Leader, I’ll be doing a fair amount of speaking on behalf of the caucus and negotiating on behalf of the caucus with the Senate, Governor, and Democrats. In particular, we take caucus positions on budgetary matters, and the Leader is the chief advocate for the caucus position. So, in addition to answering to my constituents from Philip to Highmore, I will be answering to House Republicans from across the state.
Regardless of the leadership position, I pledge to maintain the same accessibility, the same focus on central South Dakota, and the same willingness to listen to all sides of a debate. Serving in Legislative leadership means more hours to task and more requests for my attention, but it also provides opportunities for me to shape policy with central South Dakota in mind.
As I have told you since day one, I’m going to keep my eye on the ball — making South Dakota an attractive place for hardworking young families. That means quality education, strong agriculture, and a good measure of freedom. I’ll never forget our debt to the men and women in uniform and those keeping us safe at home.
