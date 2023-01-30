One topic has emerged above all others among farmers and ranchers in grain elevators, sale barns, and coffee groups across South Dakota — Eminent Domain. More specifically, eminent domain as it relates to carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines.
One such pipeline will transport CO2 from ethanol plants in the Midwest — including Onida’s Ringneck Energy — to North Dakota, where the CO2 will be pumped underground. In exchange for pumping the CO2 underground, the federal government will issue billions of dollars in tax credits to the pipeline company. The ethanol plants will benefit from lowering their carbon intensity score, thereby making the ethanol they sell more profitable in states with strict green energy laws.
If it’s good for ethanol, why the controversy? The answer is that the pipeline companies are attempting to purchase easements on farms and ranches for the pipeline to cross. If a landowner doesn’t want to sell, the pipeline companies are threatening to sue the landowner and attempt to force them to sell through a process called eminent domain.
To this point, no such lawsuit has been filed. It is unclear how such a lawsuit might play out. It is clear, however, that threatening ag producers with eminent domain lawsuits get them hot under the collar.
Eminent domain runs contrary to our free market system by granting one party the authority to force another party into a land sale. The purpose of eminent domain is to prevent a single holdout landowner from thwarting a project that would provide substantial benefit to thousands of members of the public.
Typically, the party asserting eminent domain is a public entity — the state, a county, a road district. In some cases, the Legislature granted eminent domain authority to utilities like water, electricity, or fuel.
I approach this issue wearing three hats — ag landowner, legislator, and real estate attorney. Whatever my thoughts on the Green New Deal, I would like the carbon pipeline projects to go forward. I understand the benefit to ethanol, and South Dakota is open for business.
However, I don’t think they should be able to use eminent domain for their projects. They should either use existing rights of way or buy easements from landowners under a willing-buyer, willing-seller transaction, as they have been doing for the last year or two.
We can be open for business and supportive of our ethanol industry while remembering property rights and respecting our farmers and ranchers. I believe the power of eminent domain should be reserved for projects with clear public benefit, like roads and utilities that serve the public broadly.
It is critical that we address these issues this year, before the PUC rules on whether the pipeline can go forward and before any eminent domain suits have been filed. Doing so after the fact would not be fair to these projects.
I am not looking for a bill that targets Summit or any carbon pipeline, specifically. While the project’s impact on central South Dakota drew my attention, I believe we should look generally at who can use eminent domain and how eminent domain is carried out when it is authorized.
It isn’t the government’s job to say which projects have merit and which don’t. I’m good with the carbon pipelines going forward, but believe they should do so by continuing to work with farmers and ranchers to purchase easements from willing sellers. That would be good for ethanol, good for landowners, and good for South Dakota.
