One topic has emerged above all others among farmers and ranchers in grain elevators, sale barns, and coffee groups across South Dakota — Eminent Domain. More specifically, eminent domain as it relates to carbon dioxide (CO2) pipelines.

One such pipeline will transport CO2 from ethanol plants in the Midwest — including Onida’s Ringneck Energy — to North Dakota, where the CO2 will be pumped underground. In exchange for pumping the CO2 underground, the federal government will issue billions of dollars in tax credits to the pipeline company. The ethanol plants will benefit from lowering their carbon intensity score, thereby making the ethanol they sell more profitable in states with strict green energy laws.

