Thank you, the citizens of Brule, Buffalo, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, and Lyman counties, for the honor of serving in the South Dakota House of Representatives on your behalf. Redistricting has changed district boundaries but has kept my dedication to serving all South Dakotans.

For my new constituents, I will be serving in my third term. I continue to serve on the State Affairs and Judiciary Committees. I have served on the Judiciary committee for the past two terms and the State Affairs committee for the past term.

