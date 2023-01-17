Thank you, the citizens of Brule, Buffalo, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, and Lyman counties, for the honor of serving in the South Dakota House of Representatives on your behalf. Redistricting has changed district boundaries but has kept my dedication to serving all South Dakotans.
For my new constituents, I will be serving in my third term. I continue to serve on the State Affairs and Judiciary Committees. I have served on the Judiciary committee for the past two terms and the State Affairs committee for the past term.
At the beginning of each Legislative Session, I reflect on ways I can best represent the people of District 26B.
Last year, more than 450 bills and resolutions were introduced on topics ranging from agriculture, education, health care, and more. Before this 2023 session even began, legislation was pre-filed, covering many issues.
The most experienced legislator can only be an expert on some topics. However, we all must be diligent in gathering good information from the best-informed people. The more people I meet, the more I am impressed with our citizen legislature's quality, dedication, and diversity. Those serving in Pierre offer a wide range of talent and expertise on issues.
Fortunately, it is easy for South Dakotans to keep up with the legislative process and communicate with legislators.
An excellent starting point is the Legislative Research Council (LRC) website, www.sdlegislature.gov. It provides comprehensive information on bills, committee agendas and minutes, and floor action. You can read the bills and resolutions, see the committee hearing schedule, and find out what amendments may have been offered and approved. Accessing the LRC website allows you to listen to committee discussions and floor debates and follow how legislators vote.
When communicating with legislators, here are a few tips.
We are elected to represent the people of our District and all of South Dakota. Emails, messages, and letters from District 26B receive more attention than those outside the District. Emails should be brief. It's enough to state the issue — use the bill number if you know it — and briefly explain how it impacts you. Anonymous emails and those from out-of-state groups receive limited engagement.
Phone calls can be challenging to receive and return as our phones are turned off or silenced during committee and session activities. But if you do call, please leave a message, and I will get back to you at my earliest convenience.
It is far better to explain one or two critical points in your own words about why you support or oppose legislation than to send a form email. Also, remember that we represent diverse districts, and legislators hear from constituents on both sides of the issue. If you have constructive suggestions or workable alternatives, please let us know.
Since it is early in the session, bills are beginning to work through committees. Committees meet in the mornings, and the full House and Senate each meet in the afternoon.
On Jan. 10, Governor Kristi Noem presented her State of the State address. On Jan. 11, Chief Justice Jensen gave the State of the Judiciary address. On Thursday, Chairman of the Great Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, Peter Lengkeek, delivered the State of the Tribes address. Each of those presentations is available in the South Dakota Public Broadcasting archives.
This week the pace will pick up as bills and resolutions will begin making their way to either the House or Senate for action. I will work to stay informed on legislation that will impact District 26B and our great State.
Please remember that this is your government, and all citizens are welcome to visit the Capitol and testify on bills or observe the process.
