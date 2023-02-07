The filing deadline has been crossed. Therefore legislators cannot introduce new bills for the remaining session. There are 241 House and 209 Senate bills introduced, totaling 450 bills.

This past week, the House Judiciary Committee passed HB 1067 onto the floor to be considered by the House body. This bill presumed the intent to distribute if someone is found possessing more than 5 grams of meth.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments