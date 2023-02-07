The filing deadline has been crossed. Therefore legislators cannot introduce new bills for the remaining session. There are 241 House and 209 Senate bills introduced, totaling 450 bills.
This past week, the House Judiciary Committee passed HB 1067 onto the floor to be considered by the House body. This bill presumed the intent to distribute if someone is found possessing more than 5 grams of meth.
We heard from a State's Attorney and law enforcement this bill would assist in limiting drugs on our streets and in our communities. It did not pass off the House floor.
We also heard HB 1168. This legislation requires active efforts by the Department of Social Services to preserve and reunite Indian families in abuse and neglect cases. The explanation was that active efforts represent a higher standard of conduct than the current reasonable efforts and should be provided to the maximum extent possible. This bill passed out of committee to be considered by the whole House.
The House State Affairs Committee passed HJR 5004, which may impose, but not require, the state to implement a work requirement for able-bodied adults to be on Medicaid in the distant future. The legislation would not apply to people who cannot work, but it would ensure that people who can work are working if they want to receive benefits.
A Joint Resolution requires the approval of both Chambers in identical form. This Resolution aims to refer the matter to the people by placing a constitutional amendment on the ballot at the next general election and letting the voters decide.
The current Biden administration does not allow a work requirement.
We also heard about HB 1165, which addresses absentee voting, drop boxes, and ballot harvesting. The prime sponsor worked closely with Auditor's group to bring clarity. This bill passed out of committee for consideration in the House.
Many have heard of the Do No Harm bill or HB 1080. There was a robust discussion on the House floor this past week from both sides. Both views want to protect children but have different ways of addressing it.
The main message of the legislation is to help kids struggling to embrace their biological sex by protecting them from harmful drugs and surgery. Long-lasting medical decisions and life-altering decisions are best made as adults. This legislation passed off the House floor with an overwhelming 60-10 vote. The Senate Health and Human Services Committee will hear and decide if this bill moves to the Senate floor.
The following two weeks will be packed with crossover day near. Crossover is the last day to pass bills or joint resolutions out of the House of origin.
