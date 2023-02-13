Week five came and went with emotionally charged bills.
This past Monday, the House State Affairs Committee heard HB1133. People from both sides of the issue filled the room. After much testimony, this legislation passed out of committee and onto the House floor for further debate.
Remarks from the prime sponsor of HB 1133 addressed the "why" behind the legislation. HB 1133 was drafted because landowners across the state were concerned about eminent domain being forced upon their land.
Eminent domain needs to be better defined in law. Even though the CO2 pipeline has brought this issue to a head, the concern is that tax dollars can fund a private company, come into our state, and proceed to suggest or use eminent domain on personal property for private gain.
The issue is this — should landowners have the choice to say "yes" or "no" to this project and others that will come after it? Or should this project and future projects be able to dictate to landowners that they will participate, whether they want to or not?
HB 1133 seeks to bring a definition to this issue, lessening the gray areas. We are not the only state addressing these issues. Iowa and North Dakota are addressing similar issues.
House Judiciary Committee heard two bills from Representative Chris Karr, District 11. Representative Karr brought the bills after a drunk driver struck and killed his grandmother while crossing the street after playing scrabble with her neighbor in May 2021. The bills address what he calls "serial offenders."
Both pieces of legislation impose stricter laws. HB 1170 addresses the person who commits a 4th DUI within 10 years — while HB 1160 focuses on presumptive parole and seeks to protect society and loved ones.
Why are "serial offenders" treated the same as those who have committed a crime fewer times?
Under this law, a person will serve more of a sentence if they commit four or more felony violations. The committee hearing brought more stories and examples of reoccurring felony violations.
This coming week I will have the privilege of presenting SB 61 to the House Floor. This bill seeks to revert the mandatory suspension of instructional permit holders who receive traffic violations to only apply to teens under 16.
In 2020, the legislature passed more restrictive teen driver's license laws. Several of the 2020 changes have negatively impacted teenagers who have chosen not to upgrade their instructional permit to a full operator's license for various reasons.
In 2020, the legislature increased the suspension age for minor traffic violations from 16 to 18 years old, and the suspension period for a second traffic conviction rose from 90 to 180 days — six months.
These two changes negatively impact a student's ability to drive to school, work, church, or extracurricular activity or transport younger family members. SB 61 had a 13-0 vote from the House Transportation committee. Still, the members thought educating all legislators about the proposed changes was essential.
