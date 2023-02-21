There are three weeks left in the 2023 Legislative Session, and the workload has picked up.
Wednesday, February 22nd, will be the last day to pass bills or joint resolutions out of the originating Chamber (House or Senate), also known as cross-over day.
It is tradition for the legislators to wear black for all the bills that have died.
The Governors paid family leave proposal, and the stronger families scholarship program for children in foster care failed to make it out of their committees this past week.
There hasn't been significant legislation on abortion this session, but the conversations are still ongoing. I believe we will see more next year.
We are currently living with the trigger law and seeing what tweaks may be needed. House Bill 1220 provides that a female subjected to an unlawful abortion may not be held criminally liable.
Although women have not been criminalized in the past, and to my knowledge this has never happened in South Dakota, HB 1220 makes our current practice crystal clear. It is a two-sentence bill that had no opposition.
House Bill 1101 passed the House and Senate - labeling of American Indian Arts and Crafts. The old statue was meant to protect Native American artists, but it wasn't enforced.
This legislation cleaned up the current language and made it enforceable. Many Native Americans may not realize this is on the books and could have a niche market. If they are not advertising as an authentic Native American product, they should. Genuine Native American Artists' products could boost economic development.
House Bill 1231 applies to adult, adopted people who wish to obtain a copy of their own original birth record.
The bill passed off the House floor and does one thing: it simplifies the law by eliminating a required court process to request of copy of your original birth record. One could apply directly to the Department of Health if this law passes.
There were lively debates in the House Education Committee this week on virtual education and vouchers, but both pieces failed. Education starts in the home with supportive families and can be enhanced with counselors and communities.
Because agriculture is our number one industry, several pieces of legislation, House Bill 1189, Senate Bill 185 (Governors Bill), and Senate Bill 189, look at foreign ownership of our agricultural land. The legislature is doing its best to make sound policy decisions for the state.
Senate education defeated Senate Bill 65, a bill lowering the age for compulsory attendance to 16, which changed to 18 in 2009. This bill was more about teachers' and students' learning education environment - managing students who do not want to be there and educating kids who want to learn.
Senate Bill 197 was passed in the Senate prohibiting a legislator's spouse from lobbying. The bill came about after Senator Fry-Muller was censured after an interaction with an LRC staff member.
Revenue projections are coming in. Budget numbers are coming in. Our caucus is starting to set budget goals and discussing ongoing and one-time funds. We are getting to the meat of the budget and discussing what tax cuts will work best for South Dakota.
My email is Rebecca.Reimer@sdlegislature.gov. I am happy to address any questions or concerns you may have. Again, thank you for electing me to serve you.
