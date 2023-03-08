We completed week eight of the 2023 Legislative session.
As I reflect on this session, I have been impressed with the unification of our Republican caucus despite the different personalities, people, and politics.
And the House of Representatives steadily debates Senate bills on the House floor.
As a third-term legislator, this is the most unified session I have experienced. Our leadership has done an excellent job of representing our caucus.
Following are a few bills that gained attention this past week.
Senate Bill 40 was amended and debated on the House floor. As amended, it passed the House of Representatives. The amendment allows the Governor to choose the Lieutenant Governor. Nothing else.
Because this bill was amended on the House floor, it may go to a conference committee or the Senate floor for further discussion.
Last Tuesday was busy on the House Floor with Senate Bill 146, also known as the "Truth in Sentencing" bill. SB 146 would limit parole on violent offenders.
State law enforcement, the attorney general, and others supported this legislation. It passed off the House Floor 53-17.
Senate Bill 156, as amended, allows for an appropriation of $100,000,000 in federal expenditure authority of the American Rescue Plan Act State (ARPA) monies, to the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Board of Water and Natural Resources, for eligible water projects.
The board and the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources shall comply with federal guidelines on using ARPA monies to provide grants for water projects. This bill will be debated on Monday.
House Bill 1193 is an act to amend provisions of the Uniform Commercial Code. This measure has created a stir, and I want to provide facts.
Through model actions, the Uniform Law Commission protects States' rights. Adopting these actions allows states to cooperate when uniformity of state law is desirable. It would also keep congress from imposing federal law into areas where states should be sovereign.
The Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) adoption is why interstate commerce thrives in the United States.
Because the UCC provides uniform rules across state lines, consumers can buy goods without worrying about which state's law applies to the seller.
South Dakota businesses can sell to customers in any State; the same laws apply. Unlike traditional currency, it is impossible to possess digital currency.
Instead, it is controlled; therefore, the existing rules for money did not work well. Under the new UCC amendments, digital asset control is treated similarly to the possession of a tangible asset.
The new UCC rules will give transactions in digital currency the same legal certainty as transactions in traditional currency. The amendments offer bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies significant benefits by providing for their ready and confident transfer in commerce.
Current law does not profile anything near that confidence level, so most businesses still do not accept bitcoin/crypto. The UCC doesn't create the central bank digital currency (a CBDC). However, because two countries have CBDCs and others are likely to follow, the UCC needs rules to provide certainty to these currencies' transactions.
My email is Rebecca.Reimer@sdlegislature.gov. I am happy to address any questions or concerns you may have. Again, thank you for electing me to serve you.
