The 98th session of the South Dakota Legislature is in the books, except for a final one-day meeting on March 27 to consider any vetoes made by the Governor.
As with most legislative sessions, this one had its own personality. Each session has its wins and losses. No one bats 100%.
I will stay busy with legislative duties throughout the year as I had the honor of being elected to the Executive Board of the Legislature by my fellow Representatives.
The Executive Board conducts the business of the Legislature while we are not in session.
The government in South Dakota has changed in recent years. Traditionally citizen legislators gathered to debate issues and agree or disagree on bills. In recent years Pierre has seemed more like Washington D.C.
But many legislators appreciate and prefer working on sound policy. They don't enjoy "Washington D.C. politics."
In my previous article, I expressed that the 2023 House of Representatives unity had been the best I have experienced in my five years in the Legislature. Although we had many perspectives, the legislative session ended with impactful decisions.
Once again, South Dakota has a balanced budget. This tradition is critical as it is part of our strong financial rating, contributing to our positive bond ratings. Everyone benefits from our strong bond ratings when schools, counties, and other entities borrow money and receive favorable interest rates.
House Bill 1137 is a vital part of the budget. It provides the most significant tax reduction in South Dakota history via a state sales tax reduction of 4.2 percent.
The sales tax benefits those who buy food, fireworks, and fencing, just a few items! In other words, this bill will "leave" $ 100 million plus in taxpayers' pockets each year. This positive impact will reach everyone in South Dakota.
The budget also included a 7.0% increase for teachers and schools, state employees, and a 5% increase for Medicaid providers, plus a movement to 100% rate methodology plus funded Medicaid Expansion for a total increase of over 10%. Please remember that local school boards, not the state, set teacher salaries. This increase was essential as inflation, the silent tax, has become a significant factor impacting everyone.
Representing you in the South Dakota Legislature is a high honor. It is humbling and challenging at the same time. My goal has always been to do my best to represent the diverse interests of our area for the betterment of our great state.
I look forward to the duties of the Executive Board and serving next year on behalf of all of you. New challenges and opportunities will present themselves while working to make South Dakota a home that reflects our values and God-given freedoms.
