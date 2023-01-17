Getting settled and accepting the realities of new responsibilities in this year’s legislative session was evident in the pace of work last week.

Returning for my second term (third session), the environment and work is like the previous sessions, but new responsibilities emerge as new members of the House desire mentoring and direction. My Commerce and Energy Committee chairmanship requires more organization of my time and focus. The opportunity to be in this role is rewarding, humbling, and an honor to do so.

