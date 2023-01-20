As more pieces of legislation were introduced this week, the pace of work increased on the committee level and the floor of the House of Representatives.

The fact that every bill will get a fair hearing, an opportunity to be heard and explained, and voted on, is something all South Dakotans should be proud of. There is no special maneuvering done by leadership — of either party — to limit the introduction of any legislation.

