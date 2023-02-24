With two weeks left in this year’s session, much has been accomplished. House and Senate members voted on the remaining legislation to usher them out of their house — House of Representatives or Senate — and into the other body.

As we operate on a defined timeline to move legislation through both houses of the legislative branch, “Crossover Day” is a milestone in the session. By the end of the day, indications of where the House of Representatives was positioned on tax cuts and spending priorities became clearer.

