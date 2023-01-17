The start of a new year brings with it new chapters in our lives and a fresh outlook on the future. As your lawmakers convene in Pierre this January for the 98th Legislative Session, we enter the new session prepared to lead with new members, new leaders and new ideas to improve South Dakota.

In 2023, legislators will come together to strengthen our economy, support our communities and improve the lives of our residents.

