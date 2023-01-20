Growing up in Arlington, my parents signed me up for as many sports as our schedule could handle. I loved the competition and working as a team. Little did I know during my time in youth sports that my parents and coaches were teaching me important life lessons in leadership and teamwork.

As the second week of the Legislative Session comes to an end, I’ve found myself feeling like the captain of a strong team as the Senate’s Republican Majority Leader to help move our state forward as a team. We’re a united group, and we’re already hard at work handling the people's business.

