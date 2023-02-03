The Legislature had its only five-day week of the session in Week 4, and we were hard at work. This week was also the bill filing deadline for all members and committees.

Now, the table is set for the session, and we know the proposals before us for the year. In total, there are 221 Senate proposals and 259 House proposals, including eight measures where I am the prime sponsor.

