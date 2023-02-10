It was halftime in the Legislative Session this week, and the people of South Dakota are ahead on the scoreboard.

We have completed 21 days of the 38-day session for 2023. For District 8, I have been busy reviewing the 221 Senate proposals and 259 House proposals and helping advance an agenda that propels South Dakota forward with advancements in education, economic development, workforce, fiscal responsibility, and election integrity.

