The main stretch of the 2023 Legislative Session is truly one for the history books.
With historic tax cuts and investments in the people of South Dakota, your legislators made a major impact in the lives of our residents. Here are a few highlights and accomplishments of the session.
Visitors
A favorite part of session is welcoming guests to the Capitol. Several school groups, business leaders, associations and interested District 8 citizens visited the Legislature this year.
Teamwork
I’m proud of our Senate team and our colleagues in the House. For nine weeks each year, 105 dedicated public servants roll up their sleeves to sort through the pressing matters of the state. We don’t always agree, but we discuss our differences professionally. Each of us brings different perspectives and life experiences to the Legislature, and that results in healthy debate to craft good policies. We work as a team focused on policy rather than politics. The result is a good product of impactful change that will benefit the people of South Dakota well into the future.
Tax Relief
The Legislature came together and approved the largest tax cut in state history. With the passage of HB 1137, the state’s sales and use tax rate drops from 4.5 to 4.2 percent–an estimated savings of $500 million over the next four years. We also reduced unemployment insurance trust fund costs to businesses by $18 million annually.
Economic Strength
This year, we took steps for economic freedoms and economic strength so that South Dakota remains a business-friendly state. Notably, we passed occupational licensing reciprocity in collaboration with Gov. Noem to make it easy for qualified workers from other states to set roots in South Dakota and add to our economy. We also had an early victory with SB 41 to unlock housing infrastructure dollars. $200 million is now ready for construction season.
Education
One of my top priorities this year was a tuition freeze at state universities and technical colleges, and we delivered on that promise. It is one of the best investments in workforce development and the sustainability of South Dakota’s economy, and it helps reduce student debt and fight inflation. The approved budget also increases K-12 and technical college funding by 7 percent. As lawmakers, we expect local school districts to use this increase to meet the needs of their district and increase teacher pay. We also approved 100 percent tuition reimbursement for National Guard members to attend state schools.
Care Providers
Eleven nursing homes have closed in South Dakota in the last year. To help address this, the organizations dedicated to caring for our vulnerable residents, the elderly and Medicaid patients will now receive state aid reimbursement at 100 percent of methodology–a huge step forward in financial sustainability for care providers, especially in rural areas. This funding is one of the core functions of government, and I’m proud to be part of this historic budget to finally meet the financial needs of those that serve our most vulnerable residents.
Election Integrity
I was proud to help lead the effort to strengthen South Dakota’s election laws this year. In total, we passed 10 bills to improve the process and increase voter confidence. We worked hand-in-hand with county auditors to develop a package that helps make South Dakota the gold standard for election integrity.
Thank you to the people of District 8. It is an honor to serve in the State Senate and I am grateful for your support, your prayers and your feedback throughout the session.
With the 2023 session behind us, I am already looking ahead to proposals for 2024. The best ideas often don’t start in Pierre, but rather from the people of South Dakota. I encourage you to reach out to me with your ideas to make our state even better. Keeping the momentum of the 2023 session, I’m confident South Dakota’s best days are still ahead of us and I’m eager to keep working hard for the state we all love.
