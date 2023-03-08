The second to last workweek in Pierre found lawmakers focusing on the issues I most often hear about from the people of District 8 – lower taxes, workforce development and public safety. Throughout the past several weeks, I have heard ideas and concerns from people throughout the region, and I am proud that the Senate has delivered on its promises.

I am committed to passing tax relief to South Dakotans this year.

