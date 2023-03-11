Going into the 2023 Legislative Session, a top priority for lawmakers was delivering tax relief for South Dakotans. After weeks of debate and negotiations, I am proud of the House and Senate for coming together and passing the largest tax relief package in state history–$104 million.

South Dakota’s economy has been incredibly strong, especially in recent years. After consecutive years of surplus tax dollars, it was time for lawmakers to consider tax reduction.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments