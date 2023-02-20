I’m a proud South Dakotan. Here, we value hard work, honoring your word and supporting your neighbor.
We also believe the state governs best when it governs the least, and in those cases, government regulations should be limited and fair to all.
I’m a proud South Dakotan. Here, we value hard work, honoring your word and supporting your neighbor.
We also believe the state governs best when it governs the least, and in those cases, government regulations should be limited and fair to all.
South Dakota’s conservative approach to government coupled with our support for agriculture and innovation, has led to South Dakota’s economic success and the incredible quality of life our families enjoy here.
I grew up a small-town South Dakota kid and I still make my home in the epicenter of South Dakota corn and ethanol production. This year, I am concerned with efforts in the Legislature to hurt our ag producers' livelihoods.
Pipelines and eminent domain have been a hot topic in the 2023 legislative session, and for good reason.
South Dakota land is a treasure and deserves respect and protections. South Dakota is also an economic engine that requires industry and innovation. This means balancing progress with protections for landowners, the public and the environment.
Creating uncertainty in the rules and regulations for business in the agriculture industry threatens the long-term viability of renewable fuels and value-added agriculture. Changing the rules in the middle of much needed agriculture projects or letting the government pick winners and losers runs contrary to our values and is not how we do business in South Dakota.
We owe it to our state’s number one industry to support projects that offer new markets and future growth.
I believe we need to look out for our state’s rural communities by providing the same consistent and conservative approach that has worked in South Dakota for generations. You will be hard pressed to find a place where the American Dream is more alive and well than in our small communities, and we are all better off when they thrive.
From the main street retail shops and restaurants to the implements and dealerships, we owe so much of our state’s economic success to our ag industry and we must support it.
Our farmers and producers work hard to provide for all of us and the risks they take day-in and day-out to secure a future for their families and the next generation.
As your Senator, I will continue to oppose proposals that could negatively impact farmers and landowners. I will be a voice against out-of-state interests fighting our ag industry and I will stand up for the values that make our state great. That’s the South Dakota way.
Was the information in this article useful?
Thanks for the feedback.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.