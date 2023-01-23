As a new legislator, I found the first two weeks of session to be a whirlwind of activity, much of it related to process and procedure. This included electing officers, adopting rules and learning the traditions and decorum that guide respectful debate in the Senate Chamber. The process of bill drafting was also well underway in the opening days, with bills being introduced and assigned to committees.

I serve on three standing committees — Judiciary, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Local Government. Also, I’m assigned to the Retirement Laws Committee, which meets at the call of the chair, and the Rules Review Committee, which is an interim committee that meets periodically when the legislature is not in session.

