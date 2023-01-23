As a new legislator, I found the first two weeks of session to be a whirlwind of activity, much of it related to process and procedure. This included electing officers, adopting rules and learning the traditions and decorum that guide respectful debate in the Senate Chamber. The process of bill drafting was also well underway in the opening days, with bills being introduced and assigned to committees.
I serve on three standing committees — Judiciary, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Local Government. Also, I’m assigned to the Retirement Laws Committee, which meets at the call of the chair, and the Rules Review Committee, which is an interim committee that meets periodically when the legislature is not in session.
The Judiciary Committee is one of the busiest committees. Thus far, 29 bills have been assigned, and we have had three meetings with full agendas. We have received agency briefings from the Department of Corrections and the Attorney General and issue briefings from the education lobby, the Sheriff’s Association and from several local law enforcement agencies. Lastly, we have held hearings on eight of the 29 bills.
The Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee has been assigned nine bills and has taken action on three of them. We have also received an agency briefing from the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.
In the Local Government Committee, we took action on one of the three bills assigned to us. That bill was SB 56, an act to revise requirements to relocate a county seat. During the hearing, there were many proponents and opponents, and as a result, the bill was significantly amended prior to passage. We also received an informational presentation on elections from the National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL).
The Retirement Laws Committee received briefings from the State Retirement System and the State Investment Council. At this time, we do not have any bills assigned, but there are bills making their way through the House of Representatives that will be assigned at a later date.
In the Senate, we debated and passed SB 41 on Friday of the first week. This bill was sent to the floor by the Senate Commerce and Energy Committee. It was drafted to fix some issues with legislation that was passed last year to facilitate workforce housing projects.
These issues were preventing the utilization of $2 million that was appropriated during session last year. At this time, SB 41 is awaiting action in the House Chamber.
In the second week, SB 1 came to the Senate floor for debate. SB 1 is an act to expand the number of medical conditions that cannabis can be used to treat. It also transfers the authority to add conditions from the Department of Health to the legislature.
Though it came out of the Health and Human Services Committee on a vote of 6-1, it hit significant resistance in the Senate Chamber.
The debate centered around the use of temporary pop-up clinics to issue medical cannabis cards and the lack of ongoing medical supervision once a medical cannabis card has been issued. It ultimately passed 20-15. I was one of the 15 “No” votes and will continue to be a no vote until we get a handle on the patient/doctor relationship issue.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve in the Senate. If you have any questions or comments for me, please send me a note at jim.mehlhaff@sdlegislature.gov.
