Week five was another busy one in the South Dakota Legislature.
Perhaps the most controversial piece of legislation to move through the Senate last week was House Bill 1080. Known as the Help Not Harm Act, this bill, if signed by the Governor, will prohibit the use of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and transition surgery on juveniles being treated for gender dysphoria.
Legislation like this draws a lot of attention and intense reactions. I voted yes on this bill because I believe the research indicates these treatments do far more harm than good. The effects of these treatments are life-changing and irreversible. The decision to receive them should be made by the adults who will live with the lifelong consequences.
Some other interesting bills that came through the Senate:
SB 133, a bill that would have required South Dakota license plates to display the state motto: “Under God The People Rule.”
This bill came through the Senate Transportation Committee on a 5 to 1 vote. It ran into resistance on the Senate floor and failed on a 23 to 12 vote. The opposition was based on allowing the Department of Tourism to continue to use license plates as a marketing tool for our state.
SB 146, a bill that would limit parole opportunities for violent offenders and, in some cases, eliminate parole altogether. This bill passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on a 6 to 1 vote. It picked up momentum and passed on the Senate floor 32 to 3. SB 133 received its first reading in the House and has been referred to the House Judiciary Committee
The House passed two bills relating to emanate domain that will come to the Senate for action.
HB 1230, a bill that would allow for the recovery of reasonable attorney fees and some other costs in cases where the court awards an amount that is 20% higher than the final offer in a condemnation action. This bill passed out of the House State Affairs Committee on a 10 to 3 vote and passed on the House floor 65 to 3. It has received first reading in the Senate and has been referred to Senate Commerce and Energy Committee.
HB 1133, a bill that would exclude products that are not being shipped for the purposes of distribution, consumption or processing from being defined as a commodity. This bill passed out of House State Affairs on a vote of 8 to 5 and passed on the House floor 40 to 28. It should receive first reading in the Senate this week and will be referred to either Commerce and Energy or the State Affairs Committee for a hearing.
The Joint Appropriations Committee will adopt a revenue estimate on Wednesday of this week. Knowing the estimated revenue for the year, should cause movement on some of the proposed spending and tax relief bills. Stay tuned as things will really get moving in the weeks ahead.
As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve in the Senate. If you have any questions or comments for me, please send me a note at jim.mehlhaff@sdlegislature.gov.
