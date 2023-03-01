Week seven is behind us and, as we gear up for the final two weeks, there is still much to be decided. Perhaps the most significant item is tax relief.
Most people are aware that Governor Kristi Noem’s plan to eliminate the sales tax on groceries has been defeated in the House Appropriations Committee. They also defeated a property tax relief plan.
What remains is House Bill 1137, a proposal that would reduce the overall sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%. This is the largest tax relief plan of the three and would reduce taxes by approximately 105 million dollars.
I expect HB 1137 to survive the legislative process in some form, however, rumors of possible changes are swirling the Capitol halls.
Like most people, my thoughts on the subject are only speculation, but I do support some form of tax relief. We will see what comes out of the Appropriations Committee.
Another item discussed on the campaign trail, was my concern with the outsourcing of state government.
During the last decade, there has been an alarming trend of allowing state employees in policy making positions, like cabinet secretaries and division directors, to run their departments and programs remotely, while living in other communities around the state. Pierre is the seat of state government. We make and implement policy here.
While the individuals who hold these positions are very qualified people who possess the character and skills to do the job, it is my position that they could be much more effective if they were here leading their departments, rather than supervising staff via zoom meetings and telephone calls. The people who hold these positions should be using their tax payer funded offices on a daily basis.
With this in mind, I have been removing the executive appointments from the consent calendar and voting “No” on any cabinet secretary who does not wish to be in the office on a regular basis. These jobs are among the best in District 24 and the salaries that go with them should be circulated in central South Dakota communities.
Though the Governor’s staff and many of my fellow Senators are not fans of this practice, I have received many positive comments from the people who live, work, and own businesses in central South Dakota.
This weekend, I received a letter from a local constituent criticizing me for this practice, but upon further investigation, I found they work directly for one of the “out-of-towners”. I strongly believe this practice is detrimental to state government and will continue to challenge this outsourcing practice.
As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve in the Senate. If you have any questions or comments for me, please send me a note at jim.mehlhaff@sdlegislature.gov.
