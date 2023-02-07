The last two weeks at the Capitol have been eventful. Some things of note are Governor Kristi Noem signing some important pieces of legislation.
The first bill signing of the 2023 session was House Bill 1011, the unemployment insurance tax cut. This will reduce the unemployment insurance employer contribution by 0.5%. The result will be an $18 million tax cut for businesses in South Dakota.
The Governor also signed Senate Bill 41, which will free up $200 million dollars for workforce housing infrastructure development. I know this has been a topic of great interest throughout District 24, and I am hopeful that our District 24 communities will see benefits from this action very soon.
Another noteworthy item was Governor Noem’s announcement of a plan to restrict foreign purchases of ag land.
This plan proposes to create a board to review proposed foreign purchases of ag land and make a recommendation of approval or denial to the Governor. This action was prompted by a recent land purchase near the Minot, ND, Air Force base by Chinese interests. The proposed board would be made up of three ex officio members to include the Governor’s General Counsel, the Secretary of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Director of the SD Office of Homeland Security.
The proposed board would also include two members appointed by the Governor. One, an agriculture industry expert and land owner, and the other a national/state security expert. The Governor’s General Counsel would chair the board.
I suspect some of you are interested in the Senator Frye-Mueller disciplinary matter. Though it is something I would like to put behind me and never think about again, I will give you my take on it.
On Wednesday, January 25, we received verbal notice that a harassment allegation had been leveled against Senator Frye-Mueller. Pending the receipt of a written complaint, the Senate President Pro Tem, Senator Lee Schoenbeck, removed Senator Frye-Mueller from her committee assignments. This is within the President Pro Tem’s discretion and does not require any action by the body.
On Thursday, January 26, Senate leadership received a copy of the written complaint from Legislative Research Council (LRC) staff, and it was presented to the caucuses for discussion. The decision was made to suspend the rules, place Senator Frye-Mueller on temporary suspension and appoint a select committee on discipline.
The reason for the suspension was to remove Senator Frye-Mueller from having any contact with the complainant pending the outcome of the investigation.
Though I did get a few supportive messages, the vast majority of the feedback I received was critical. I did vote in favor of the motion, but I am not certain it was the right move. Frankly, we did not have any good choices, and I tried to make the best decisions with the information that was available at the time.
On Monday, January 30, the Select Committee on Discipline met to develop a process. A hearing was held the following day.
On Wednesday, February 1, a report recommending that Senator Frye-Mueller be censured for her inappropriate behavior, that her suspension be lifted immediately and that she be directed not to have any interactions with LRC staff, including pages and interns.
The report, and its recommendations, were accepted by the body on a vote of 33 to 1. This matter is now closed.
In the coming weeks, there should be a lot of Senate action on interesting issues.
HB 1080, a bill that would prohibit cross-sex hormone therapy and transition surgery on minor children, has passed the House and will be making its way through the Senate. If it makes it to the floor, I will be a yes vote on this bill.
Also, Governor Noem’s repeal of the sales tax on food was assigned to House Taxation and was then referred to House Appropriations. So, it is unclear when the Senate will get a look at it, if ever.
There are also a number of pipeline bills that will be heard in the House this week. Things are starting to get interesting!
As always, thank you for the opportunity to serve you in the Senate. If you ever have questions or comments, please send me a note at jim.mehlhaff@sdlegislature.gov.
