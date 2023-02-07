The last two weeks at the Capitol have been eventful. Some things of note are Governor Kristi Noem signing some important pieces of legislation.

The first bill signing of the 2023 session was House Bill 1011, the unemployment insurance tax cut. This will reduce the unemployment insurance employer contribution by 0.5%. The result will be an $18 million tax cut for businesses in South Dakota.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments