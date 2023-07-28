Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) platforms would improve corn prices for farmers and boost the state’s economy, and we should support the efforts underway today to bring these projects to South Dakota.

The proposed projects would take carbon from bioethanol plants in South Dakota, provide more CO2 for commercial utilization, and transport the rest to safe underground storage sites out of state. In doing so, the carbon emission scores for bioethanol produced here in South Dakota would be lowered, ensuring long-term access to low-carbon fuel markets across the nation and around the globe.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments