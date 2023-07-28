Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) platforms would improve corn prices for farmers and boost the state’s economy, and we should support the efforts underway today to bring these projects to South Dakota.
The proposed projects would take carbon from bioethanol plants in South Dakota, provide more CO2 for commercial utilization, and transport the rest to safe underground storage sites out of state. In doing so, the carbon emission scores for bioethanol produced here in South Dakota would be lowered, ensuring long-term access to low-carbon fuel markets across the nation and around the globe.
That means more bioethanol production and, in turn, more corn demand, and that is where farmers and rural communities would directly benefit.
The South Dakota Ethanol Producers Association recently commissioned a report from Dakota Institute to outline the impact these projects would have on farmers and the economy. That report shows a 19 cents per bushel increase in corn prices due to the higher demand for corn. That is an average increase across every farm in the state.
It is similar to the effect bioethanol production had across the ag industry in the 2000s. When bioethanol use grew from 1 percent of the nation’s standard fuel supply to 10 percent, U.S. farm income doubled. Not only did farmers benefit, all of rural America felt the economic boost.
When bioethanol wins, farmers win.
Now, for the state as a whole, these projects would provide an estimated $5.92 billion increase in gross output from construction and ongoing operations over a 10-year period. That includes the boost in corn prices along with increased activity in other industries such as construction, retail trade, and manufacturing, among others. Over that same time period, these projects would create 7,105 hometown jobs.
CCUS is good for our state. It will allow agriculture to continue to grow in a challenging market, keep bioethanol producers on the cutting edge of opportunities to bring value to farmers and provide new economic strength for rural communities. South Dakota should support these efforts.
Becky Pitz is the general manager of POET Bioprocessing in Mitchell, South Dakota.
