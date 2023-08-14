Members of the T.F. Riggs Class of 1963 will meet in Pierre from Sept. 21-23 for the 10th time, gathering to reminisce, catch up with families and close friends, and continue their close relationship with the city and area.

The Class of '63 had just 151 classmates, but we know that an astounding number of at least 39 class members — men and women — served in the military. The Class served in all branches — Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines. The Class served as commissioned officers, warrant officers and enlisted men and women.

