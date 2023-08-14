Members of the T.F. Riggs Class of 1963 will meet in Pierre from Sept. 21-23 for the 10th time, gathering to reminisce, catch up with families and close friends, and continue their close relationship with the city and area.
The Class of '63 had just 151 classmates, but we know that an astounding number of at least 39 class members — men and women — served in the military. The Class served in all branches — Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines. The Class served as commissioned officers, warrant officers and enlisted men and women.
One classmate reached the rank of full colonel in the Army, and one was a lieutenant colonel in the Air Force. Two attained chief warrant officer, and three chose the military as their careers. Fourteen class members served in the Vietnam War.
Service to our country was not unexpected — being good citizens and loving and serving our country as our parents and grandparents had done was important.
Members of the class built many businesses, employed and trained countless people, contributed to their successes, and served Pierre, Fort Pierre, Hughes and Stanley counties and South Dakota in a variety of roles. Many played key roles in leading and supporting the amazing recovery efforts after the Flood of 2011. Nearly 40 members of the Class continue to call South Dakota home.
The curriculum and culture of the Pierre School System, and T.F. Riggs High School in particular, keyed on the development of educational programs that prepared all students for the next steps in their lives — vocational programs, business programs and college preparatory programs of choice that provided everyone a choice, leveraged commitment and responsibility. Numerous school activities — athletics, music, debate and community activities — created an opportunity for a sense of community.
The T.F. Riggs commitment to excellence and class performance built the foundation and opened the doors for many to continue their education and career preparation at many colleges and universities in many professions that were essential to the growth of the country. Our class produced doctors, dentists, nurses and health professionals; farmers and ranchers; senior education officials, principals, teachers, counselors and coaches at all levels of education; judges, attorneys and even a state supreme court justice; heads of South Dakota state departments; engineers, scientists and technical specialists in space, aviation, electronics, computing, power, communications; professionals dedicated to the preservation of our environment; and many more.
Members of the Class may modestly say they just tried to do their best at the paths they chose. Yes, however, the Class of 1963 has demonstrated the value of education and commitment, respect for others, contributions in every imaginable way, and maintaining the highest standards.
