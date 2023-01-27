In the 1990s, term limits were a hot topic in a variety of states, including South Dakota. In 1992, voters here endorsed a constitutional amendment that would limit U.S. senators to two consecutive six-year terms, U.S. representatives to six consecutive two-year terms, state constitutional officers to two four-year terms and state legislators to four consecutive two-year terms.

What the term limit backers were really after was a target they couldn’t hit. While U.S. senators and representatives were included in the state constitutional amendment, their terms of office, or lack of term limits, are determined by the U.S. Constitution. While the state’s ballot measure couldn’t make rules that would throw the bums out in Washington, D.C., it did manage to mess things up on the state level.

