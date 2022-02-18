As your Representative, I’ve got to admit that it’s a lot more fun to be “for” bills than “against” them. I like talking to my neighbors about changes I’m proposing to help agriculture and education. I like talking about regulations I proposed to cut or freedoms I hope to expand. Those are the reasons I ran for the Legislature and the issues that I’m passionate about.
Lately, though, I find myself opposing more efforts than I support. I vote No an awful lot.
While voting No is a necessary part of the job, it isn’t a fun one. Often, saying “No” is painful.
From outside the Capitol, it may be easy to scoff at a headline about a bill or to deride the legislator sponsoring it. However, as someone inside the building, I truly believe that each legislator is putting forth their earnest best efforts. I don’t think any legislator is working in bad faith or trying to harm our state – I hope that’s still obvious in South Dakota.
If a bill is introduced, it means that a legislator believes in the idea. That legislator is passionate about the idea – as passionate as I am about ag and education. That legislator wants to talk to his neighbors about the idea just as much as I want to talk to my neighbors about my ideas.
Even further, most bills are supported by South Dakotans who take time out of their day to travel to Pierre and share their story. This week, I heard compelling, important, emotional testimony on several bills. I heard from first responders, special needs children, and concerned parents. For these folks, you’d better believe the passion was earnest and real. For every single one of them, the intentions could not have been purer.
If I were voting on emotion, I’d have passed every one of the bills. Instead, I think, read, listen, and ask questions on each bill. No matter my emotional reaction, I run each bill through the same critical, analytical, and careful process.
In these cases, I remind myself that every bill changes South Dakota. I love South Dakota. It’s my home and the place I care most about. Legislation that seeks to change our state needs to pass a high hurdle. If four parts of a bill are good for South Dakota, but one part is bad, I’m bound to vote against the bill.
So, I’ll probably continue to vote “No” more than most. This may have been a painful week for me, but it was an important one. In government, “No” isn’t fun, but it is necessary.
