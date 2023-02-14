“Democracy is a system for people who are not too sure they are right.”
E.E. Schattschneider
In any given session, your state legislature considers about 500 bills and resolutions. A fair number of bills, some good and some bad, will suffer an early death in committee. Some may be resuscitated the following year while others move forward and eventually earn the hard-fought title of codified law.
And then there’s House Concurrent Resolution (HCR) 6007.
HCR 6007 seems harmless at first glance, filled with “whereas” language and a positive-sounding title — “Affirms the importance of the constitutional legislative oath of office.”
But as I’ve learned in politics, things are not always as they seem, and it depends on who you ask.
First, I should say, I take an oath very seriously. Raising your right hand and swearing an oath before Almighty God is a serious proposition. It’s important and can represent a life-changing commitment.
Serving in the military, both as enlisted and officer, I’ve taken a few oaths, administered many others, and each one resonated in my heart. A few years ago, I administered the oath to my own son when he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Most recently, I took the legislative oath with my family present for the occasion, and it was meaningful and memorable beyond words.
So I found it puzzling why HCR 6007 would ask me to affirm the legislative oath again, as if the first oath was irrelevant or meaningless. Imagine being asked to affirm your oath to your spouse a second time, right after the honeymoon, just to make sure you’re serious.
It’s redundant and nonsensical, even insulting.
But it gets worse, as the resolution was poorly-written, with missing words and run-on sentences. Given the lofty subject matter, you’d expect better, especially when you learn it passed out of the House on a vote of 62-8. Also, if you’re thinking we have more important issues to focus on than a redundant resolution…things like education, crime and taxes…you’d be right.
That said, I suspect my colleagues in the state senate just wanted to be done with HCR 6007.
A few warned me I’d be “post carded” for my NO vote, funded by people who only pay attention when it suits them.
Sure enough, it passed (22-12) despite my opposition, and the following day, I received some enlightening emails. One questioned my patriotism. Another criticized my judgment and conservative values.
As the session moves along, there will be other, far more important bills to consider, and with each one, we disappoint someone. I’m sorry if I disappointed you on this one, but there will be other chances. We’ll probably see it again next year.
The author served a career in the military, surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. He’s a published author, occasional newspaper columnist and currently serves as a state senator for District 9, which includes western Sioux Falls, Hartford and Wall Lake.
