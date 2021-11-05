South Dakota’s Capitol Complex competes with any in the nation for views to admire and areas to experience. Whether you’re looking at the Capitol from Broadway Avenue or feeding fish at Capitol Lake, our Capitol Complex provides a daily benefit to South Dakotans and visitors alike.
Our Flaming Fountain — the centerpiece of Capitol Lake — needs fixing. In 2019, Rep. Tim Rounds brought attention to the fact that our Fountain hadn’t been aflame since 2008. He brought a bill to the legislature and a study was conducted by engineers from the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology. That study determined the methane gas in the water feeding the flaming fountain is no longer capable of sustaining a flame. Most crucially, the study raised the concern of corrosion of the pipes feeding the Flaming Fountain due to naturally-occurring chemicals in the water. That corrosion could lead to a leak and a sinkhole, wherein the Fountain could collapse on itself. The report finished with this line: “it is critical that securing the Flaming Fountain be done as soon as possible.”
We couldn’t agree more. We don’t want to find out whether the corrosion problem will rear its head in 20 months or 20 years. The State has the money this year, and we believe attention and funds should be provided to the Flaming Fountain. Importantly, the Fountain project is an example of a true one-time expenditure, custom made for using one-time dollars. We can invest one-time dollars on infrastructure to provide a lasting benefit.
South Dakota’s Capitol Complex will be improved by removing the liability of the current Flaming Fountain and stabilizing the Fountain for decades to come. Veterans groups, legislators, and the Noem Administration have explored the possibility of adding a Lakota Code Talker Memorial and a War on Terror Memorial near the Fountain in the coming years. We think those are worthy and important additions. We can’t wait to see them. However, for those memorials to move forward, the Fountain situation needs to be addressed.
The three of us have picked up the effort started by Tim Rounds, and have been working with the Noem Administration on a plan to fix our famous Fountain. We believe that veterans, first responders, and members of the Pierre-Fort Pierre community should advise the Administration and Capitol Beautification Commission in carrying out this process. We’ll push for your voices to be heard.
If you have thoughts or want to join the effort, please reach out. You can find our email addresses as www.sdlegislature.gov. Important projects are better done together. We are planning to work together to fix the Fountain for decades to come. We hope you’ll join us.
