The postman and the garbage man are both going to have lighter loads this week — the election is over. That means the postcards and letters will stop. The ads you see on TV will go back to convincing you to buy prescription drugs instead of convincing you that a candidate for office is on drugs.
While Election Day 2022 is fresh in our minds, we should reflect on the processes by which our elections are carried out. While most South Dakotans are — mercifully — forgetting about elections, I’m going to get to work in thinking about them.
Over the last two years, we heard a lot about election security, election integrity, mail-in voting, ballot harvesting, drop boxes, tabulation machines, and ID requirements. The stories raised eyebrows, raised questions, and raised my interest in how South Dakota administers elections.
I have never been a poll worker. I have never been a County Auditor. I’ve never lent a hand in administering any election. I worked on campaigns for about ten years, and learned some aspects of election administration, but never paid much attention to our process soup-to-nuts. This year, that changed.
In the last year, I took it upon myself to get informed. I read statutes. I read articles and talked with legal experts in the election field. This fall, the Hyde and Sully County Auditors — both sharp, capable, trustworthy gals — invited area legislators to watch a public test of the vote tabulation machines.
While there, I peppered them with every question I could think of, trying to remember every concern that reached my email inbox, whether sent by one of my neighbors or one of the out-of-state activists pushing on this topic. Our Auditors were up to the task of answering every question.
In Sully County, we went a step further.
Auditor Susan Lamb asked Rep. Mike Weisgram, (R-Dist. 24), and I to personally fill out 10 ballots, hand count them, and run them through the tabulation machine to test its reliability. After filling out 10 unique ballots, Rep. Weisgram and I hand counted them. Doing so took more than a minute per ballot — 20 different items on the ballot, three seconds per item, a little transition time. After that, we ran them through the machine, which took about 90 seconds.
The results were identical in all races except Justice Mark Salter’s retention. My hand-tallied sheet said 5-5. The tabulation machine said 6-4. Surprising no one, we saw that the machine was correct upon recount.
We made an error counting just 10 ballots at 9 a.m. while highly caffeinated.
After that exercise, I realized that hand counting is not feasible. It is slow. It is less accurate. It drives poll workers nuts. In short — it doesn’t work.
The delay reduces trust. The inaccuracy leads to integrity questions. The burden on poll workers might drive them away entirely. If you’ve seen recent headlines from Tripp County, you’ll know that Weisgram and I weren’t alone in our experience. Still, we shouldn’t stop looking for ideas that do work, just because we realized one idea does not work.
Shortly after the 2020 election, Gov. Kristi Noem called South Dakota an example for the nation in how to carry out secure and reliable elections. The Governor rightly pointed to our mandatory ID laws, our avoidance of same-day registration and our prohibition on counting ballots received after Election Day.
Compared to other states, we’re doing it right.
Just because we’re doing well doesn’t mean we can’t do better. I am working with colleagues in the Legislature on plans to make our elections more secure, our results more reliable, and our administration more straightforward. We aim to make voting easier and cheating harder.
I’m confident we can grow and preserve the confidence that South Dakotans have in our election system, without causing unintended headaches. While this year’s election may have just concluded, the discussion about our election system has just begun.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.