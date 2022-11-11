America celebrates Veterans Day on November 11 in order to recognize our military personnel of the armed forces. This tradition began with President Wilson who proclaimed an Armistice Day for November 11, 1919.
The President declared: "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…"
This was one year to the day after an armistice had been signed between Germany and the Allies, bringing an end to The Great War (World War I) — the war to end all wars.
Wilson was very determined to make sure that those who had fought and died for America were remembered and honored. With one of his final acts of office, Wilson signed legislation to inter the remains of an Unknown Soldier in Arlington Cemetery on March 4, 1921. On the two-year anniversary of his Armistice Day proclamation, Wilson returned as a member of a parade to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
The purpose of Armistice Day was to honor the fallen soldiers of the Great War for their sacrifice and bravery. Seven years later, in 1926, Congress adopted a resolution requesting that President Calvin Coolidge issue annual proclamations on November 11, making Armistice a legal holiday.
On May 13, 1938, Congress passed legislation making November 11 an official federal holiday, Armistice Day.
In 1945, World War II veteran Raymond Weeks had the idea to expand Armistice Day to celebrate all veterans rather than just the ones who died in World War I. He led a delegation to General Dwight Eisenhower, who was all for the idea.
On June 1, 1954, after the world had witnessed another violent world war, President Eisenhower signed legislation changing the name of the holiday from "Armistice" Day to "Veterans" Day to be more inclusive of those who served in all and future wars.
Though the holiday is currently and was originally celebrated on November 11, the day was moved to the fourth Monday of October in 1971 due to the Uniform Monday Holiday Act. Finally, on September 20, 1975, President Gerald R. Ford signed a law that returned the annual observance of Veterans Day to its original date of November 11, beginning in 1978.
The Society of 40 Men and 8 Horses was founded after WWI in March 1920. We are the “Honor Society of American Veterans” visiting 1,000’s of schools annually, talking to students about patriotism and how to show proper respect to the United States Flag and how to show it properly.
Please talk to your children about patriotism, greet our military personnel and thank them sincerely for their service when you met them, I am sure they will give you a “You’re Welcome” and pray for our America.
Chef de Gare Preston Olson is the commander of the Grand du South Dakota Voiture 180, 40 Men and 8 Horses.
