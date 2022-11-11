America celebrates Veterans Day on November 11 in order to recognize our military personnel of the armed forces. This tradition began with President Wilson who proclaimed an Armistice Day for November 11, 1919.

The President declared: "To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations…"

