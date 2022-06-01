With Election Day fast approaching, I wanted to take this opportunity to share some important information about our election processes in South Dakota. The primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 7.
The integrity of our elections is the foremost priority of our office and local election officials across the state. Our staff works diligently with federal, state, and local partners to ensure South Dakotans can have confidence in the integrity of our election systems. Our election processes provide robust safeguards to ensure fair and honest elections. I’d like to share a few of these processes with you.
South Dakota uses paper ballots for every election. Only ballots cast by the close of polls on Election Day are counted. This includes absentee ballots. If an absentee ballot is received after the close of polls, it is not counted. The tabulation machines and ballot marking devices used in our state are prohibited from being connected to the internet per South Dakota Codified Law 12-17B-2. Furthermore, the machines used in South Dakota counties do not contain modems and are incapable of being connected to the internet. These machines must also receive certification at both the federal and state levels prior to being placed in service in the counties.
South Dakota requires a valid form of identification to vote.
Acceptable forms of identification include a South Dakota driver’s license or non-driver ID card, passport or other picture ID issued by the United States government, tribal photo ID, or a current student photo ID issued by a South Dakota high school or postsecondary education institution. If a voter does not have one of these forms of personal identification, they may complete a personal identification affidavit which must be signed by the voter under the penalty of perjury. The maximum penalty for perjury is 2 years imprisonment and a $4,000 fine.
Only registered voters are eligible to vote in our elections. South Dakota does not allow for same-day voter registration. The deadline to register to vote in South Dakota is 15 days prior to the election in which you wish to cast a ballot.
Our absentee balloting processes have also long provided security measures for voters. Absentee ballot application forms must be notarized or include a copy of the voter’s photo ID to verify the identity of the applicant. Voters sign an absentee ballot return envelope, which is verified against the signature on the absentee application to ensure they were completed by the same individual.
Once a county auditor has received a returned absentee ballot it is documented in the statewide voter registration list. This prevents a voter from returning an absentee ballot and voting on election day.
Most importantly, South Dakota’s Election Day processes are open to the public to observe and participate. If you haven’t served as an election worker in the past, I’d encourage you to contact your County Auditor. The gracious individuals that serve in these positions help strengthen our democracy and play a crucial role in ensuring free, fair, and accessible elections for all South Dakotans.
As a reminder, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on Election Day. To verify your polling location, please contact your county auditor or visit the Voter Information Portal (VIP) page on our website at www.sdsos.gov. The VIP page also provides your sample ballot and absentee ballot information.
The goal of all election officials in our state is to ensure every South Dakota voter has access to exercise their right to vote in fair and honest elections. Citizens exercising their right to vote is the foundation of our democracy and I encourage everyone to participate.
