One of my favorite Abraham Lincoln quotes is “Honor to the soldier, and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country’s cause. Honor, also, to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves, as he best can, the same cause.”

Our veterans have shouldered the burden of our defense. They have displayed extraordinary strength and resilience in the face of adversity to protect the freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy every day.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments