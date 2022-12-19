It’s that magical time of year to open our hearts, to reflect on what is important to us, and to know how blessed we are to live in a country where we are free to celebrate.
Every day, we wake up to the gift of freedom because of the men and women who wore the uniform — that stood guard and protected us. They are the greatest icon of the American spirit.
There is no mystery behind the endurance and the success of American Liberty. It is because in every generation from the Revolutionary War to this very hour, brave Americans stepped forward and served honorably in the Armed Forces of the United States. No matter where or when our veterans have served, they’ve always served with distinction, courage, dedication and patriotism — keystones in our American way of life.
South Dakota has a proud history of military heroes. As we approach the holiday season, let us not forget the service to this country that has spanned the generations. Let us not forget the families of current and past soldiers, as they also endured a great deal while loved ones were deployed.
One of my favorite Dr. Seuss quotes is, “Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.”
Peace on Earth is a gift that generation after generation loves to give to their children and grandchildren. Together, let’s continue to work at it. Our world has its share of challenges, but there is no better time than Christmas to sit by the fireplace or the decorated tree and thank God for all we have. The peace and freedom we enjoy as Americans have been secured by the sacrifices of generations of veterans.
We wish you and your family a blessed holiday season and a new year of peace and happiness. As you gather this holiday season, please keep our heroes — past, present, and future — in your hearts. God bless our veterans, their families, and our troops that are currently serving in harm’s way.
