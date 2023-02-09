The heartbeat of America is driven by veterans and their pulse for freedom. These men and women represent everything that our nation fights to protect, everything we value in life. Our honor, our liberty, and our livelihood lie with them.

The patriotism in their hearts is what allows everyday life to continue unimpeded; it is how they advance and do what they must for the good of the country. The veterans in our country show the valued trait of selflessness by putting their country before themselves.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments