South Dakota is the best state in the nation for veterans to live and work. We are extremely proud of those who have honorably served our country over the centuries.
Upon completion of their military service, the wellness of individual veterans is often rooted in personal education and job satisfaction. The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs is committed to providing veterans with a seamless transition from military service to sustainable civilian employment.
SDDVA’s veteran employment and education team guide veterans, service members, and their families through approved education and training programs that equip our veterans with the skills they need to achieve permanent, full-time careers with competitive salaries.
Our department has partnered with both private and public employers throughout the state to make this program possible. Together, we understand and value the skills, ethics, and discipline of our veteran job candidates, and we work to help them accomplish their goals.
SDDVA’s education staff is poised to help veterans and their families obtain earned education and training benefits. The opportunities include college degrees and certificate programs, on-the-job training, apprenticeships, flight training, and correspondence courses.
We encourage veterans wishing to grow their educational footprint to reach out and visit with our team — Shane Olivier (education) at 605-773-3648 and Ryan Fowler (OJT and apprenticeship) at 605-773-3565.
America’s veterans are the pride of our nation. They have fought our wars, defended our shores, and kept us free. Providing quality and effective service to veterans and their dependents is, and always will be, our number one mission. We draw on the rich history of American veterans and their unique contributions to our nation for inspiration and direction.
