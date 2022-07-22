Each year the Governor, South Dakota agencies, legislators, constituents and lobbyists review, debate and consider hundreds of legislative issues. During the 2022 legislative session, over six hundred legislative bills and resolutions were introduced, but not all were passed.

The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs serves as an advocate for veterans and reviews all the bills introduced and identifies those that will impact our veterans.

Was the information in this article useful?


Submit a story idea

Tags

Load comments