The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs joins our nation in observing “Women’s History Month” in March and we salute their significant historical contributions.

In 1889, prior to South Dakota’s statehood, women took care of our veterans at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. For the past 134 years, 65% of our workforce at the Home has consisted of women dedicated to taking care of our heroes by serving as nurses, CNAs, LPNs, household coordinators, accountants, clerical assistants, and activity directors.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments