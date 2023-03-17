The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs joins our nation in observing “Women’s History Month” in March and we salute their significant historical contributions.
In 1889, prior to South Dakota’s statehood, women took care of our veterans at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. For the past 134 years, 65% of our workforce at the Home has consisted of women dedicated to taking care of our heroes by serving as nurses, CNAs, LPNs, household coordinators, accountants, clerical assistants, and activity directors.
Women have served in America’s wars and conflicts throughout our history. They played vital roles even in the Revolutionary War, raising the morale, spying on the enemy, and even disguising themselves as men to be able to serve as soldiers.
More than 400 women fought in the Union and Confederate armies during the Civil War. During World War I, about 35,000 women officially served in roles such as nurses, critical support staff, and telephone operators. In World War II, 350,000 women served in the United States military in occupations including nursing, military intelligence, cryptography, and parachute rigging.
During the Korean War more than 120,000 women served in active-duty positions.
It is estimated that 265,000 women raised their hands and swore their oath during the Vietnam War. The majority served as nurses, physicians, physical therapists, traffic controllers, communications specialists, intelligence officers, and clerks.
More than 300,000 women veterans have served since 9/11. And they have served in all military occupational specialties, including logistics, munitions, intelligence, and combat.
We are a mission driven agency that stands ready to assist our women veterans in accessing their benefits. In fact, we have four women veterans serving as state veterans service officers in our claims office in Sioux Falls and fourteen women veterans that serve as county and tribal veterans service officers throughout the state. They are all standing ready to assist our women veterans with their needs. A grateful nation expects nothing less from us.
So today, and every day, we celebrate the women who have served! We honor the women throughout history for their courage and sacrifice. These veterans, and those currently serving in uniform, are part of a proud history of women defending our nation.
