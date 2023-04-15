The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs has been hosting “Coffee and Conversation” events across the state to see what’s brewing with our veterans and their families.
We value communicating with veterans, transitioning service members, and their families about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, how to file a claim, how to enroll in VA healthcare, all other federal and state benefits and services, and what the Department can do for veterans and their families.
The PACT Act is a historic new law that expands VA healthcare and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It does so by adding a list of health conditions that are now automatically presumed to be caused by exposure to these toxic substances. This is one of the largest expansions of veterans benefits in history. The PACT Act also expands benefits to veterans of past conflicts.
Every veteran’s scenario is different depending on where they were deployed, or where they were exposed. That is why it is important for veterans to file their claim as soon as possible. Even if veterans have been denied healthcare or benefits in the past, we recommend reconnecting with a benefits expert. We encourage all veterans to reach out to their county or tribal veterans service officer or our team of experts in the Sioux Falls Claims Office (605-333-6869).
The first three months of this year, SDDVA staff and our partners set records in processing the number of veterans claims, with 812 in January, 941 in February, and 1,088 in March. This is a 35% increase from this time last year. This is a testament to our incredible team and partners.
There is no better mission than serving veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors. We take it as our primary responsibility to inform veterans about new benefits available to them and to assist them in securing those benefits. May we always serve our veterans as they have served this country.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.