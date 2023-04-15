The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs has been hosting “Coffee and Conversation” events across the state to see what’s brewing with our veterans and their families.

We value communicating with veterans, transitioning service members, and their families about the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, how to file a claim, how to enroll in VA healthcare, all other federal and state benefits and services, and what the Department can do for veterans and their families.

