Fall is here, and it’s time for all of us to pull out the “fall cleaning checklist.” For most of us, that means raking the leaves, washing windows, checking the weather stripping and caulking, cleaning the gutters, replacing the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and getting the snow blower prepped for winter.
For veterans, it’s a good time to locate your discharge papers and have them recorded at your county register of deeds office. We highly recommend that veterans have their discharge papers recorded in case the originals are ever lost, damaged or destroyed.
The register of deeds will retain an image of the veteran’s discharge papers in perpetuity on their secure database. Only the veteran, immediate family member, authorized agent by written request or the director of the department of veterans’ affairs can request copies of these documents.
Discharge papers are highly valuable to veterans because they are required to prove eligibility for healthcare benefits, pension, compensation, education for veterans or dependents, headstones, burial benefits, veteran identification cards, employment and membership into veterans’ service organizations.
Discharge papers have a wealth of information contained on them, such as date and place of entry into active duty, date and place of release from active duty, address at the time of entry and separation, last duty assignment and rank, military job specialty and education, total creditable service, foreign service, type of separation, and a listing of all decorations, medals, badges, citations and campaign awards.
The time to locate this very important document is now rather than wait until it is needed. It is also important that your family know where it is. Often, claims for veterans or survivor benefits are unnecessarily delayed because the veteran or family cannot locate a copy of the discharge papers.
Do you have an athlete in mind that contributes to the team or sport, holds sportsmanship and team spirit, has epic playmaker moments and/or in general makes the the sports fun? If yes, please make your nominations for our edition of Athlete Spotlight.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.