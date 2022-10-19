Fall is here, and it’s time for all of us to pull out the “fall cleaning checklist.” For most of us, that means raking the leaves, washing windows, checking the weather stripping and caulking, cleaning the gutters, replacing the batteries in the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and getting the snow blower prepped for winter.

For veterans, it’s a good time to locate your discharge papers and have them recorded at your county register of deeds office. We highly recommend that veterans have their discharge papers recorded in case the originals are ever lost, damaged or destroyed.

