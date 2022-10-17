You may know me today for my guidebooks or my PBS series about traveling in Europe. But back in the late 1980s, I was the anonymous “responsible businessman who supports legalizing pot” guest on a leading radio show in Seattle. My pseudonym was Jerry. My stance: our society would be better off by taking the crime out of the marijuana equation. Back then, it felt risky to use my own name when advocating for drug policy reform.

But times have changed. Now, two-thirds of Americans agree, like I do, that the responsible adult use of marijuana is a civil liberty and that we should stop arresting people for possession of small amounts of marijuana. In fact, a total of nineteen states have legalized recreational marijuana and I’m betting that at least four more (Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota) will legalize this November.

