You may know me today for my guidebooks or my PBS series about traveling in Europe. But back in the late 1980s, I was the anonymous “responsible businessman who supports legalizing pot” guest on a leading radio show in Seattle. My pseudonym was Jerry. My stance: our society would be better off by taking the crime out of the marijuana equation. Back then, it felt risky to use my own name when advocating for drug policy reform.
But times have changed. Now, two-thirds of Americans agree, like I do, that the responsible adult use of marijuana is a civil liberty and that we should stop arresting people for possession of small amounts of marijuana. In fact, a total of nineteen states have legalized recreational marijuana and I’m betting that at least four more (Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota) will legalize this November.
As the board chair of NORML (the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws), I speak out publicly across the country on why rather than arresting folks for marijuana, we should embrace a “pragmatic harm reduction” approach so effective in Europe that treats drug abuse as a health and education challenge.
My stance is not “pro-pot” – rather, it’s simply common sense. Just like the failed prohibition of alcohol, our current laws against marijuana use are causing more harm to our society than the drug itself. Whether you’re concerned about the well-being of children, alleviating mass incarceration, or advancing civil liberties, it is clearly time for a new approach.
That’s why I am asking you to support Measure 27 to legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older in South Dakota.
I helped pass legalization marijuana in my state, Washington, back in 2012. And now, about a decade later, we’re glad we did. The numbers are in: consumption overall is roughly the same, teen use has not gone up, there’s been no impact on road safety, we’re no longer arresting thousands of people a year, and our civil liberties are respected. The once thriving black market – which enriched and empowered gangs and organized crime in my state – has been replaced by a highly regulated and highly taxed legal market that employs a lot of good people. And from this legal market, my state is enjoying over $500 million of tax revenue each year. My governor, Jay Inslee, who didn’t originally support our initiative, now sees the wisdom of taking the crime out of the marijuana equation and he’s thankful that we’ve thoughtfully legalized marijuana.
Voters in South Dakota have added reason to approve Measure 27 – it will send a clear message to politicians who continually seek to undermine the state’s ballot initiative process. As you know, 54% of South Dakota voters approved legalization in 2020 before the law was repealed in court on a technicality. Measure 27 is an opportunity to restore the will of the people.
Nineteen states have smartly legalized the responsible use of marijuana for adults. They’re glad they did too. With each election cycle, the laws are smarter and the wisdom of legalizing is more clear. And now it’s South Dakota’s turn. Be sure you’re properly registered and understand your voting options, whether by mail or in person. And then vote yes on Measure 27 and help bring an end to South Dakota’s costly and failed policy of cannabis prohibition.
Rick Steves is a travel writer and host of public television’s Rick Steves’ Europe. He also serves as the Chair of NORML’s Board of Directors.
