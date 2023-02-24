Reservoirs

The massive volume of reservoirs on the Missouri River is one of the nation’s least-appreciated public resources, but that could change as Western states grow more desperate for water.

“They’re tapped out, and so logic tells you they have to go to the next plentiful resource, which ultimately is the Missouri River,” Troy Larson, executive director of the Lewis and Clark Regional Water System based in Tea, said.

Was the information in this article useful?


Tags

Load comments