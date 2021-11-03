Today a new era of migration can be an opportunity for the United States and South Dakota. Seeking a better life, walking long distances north without visas, massive caravans of migrant refugees at our U.S. southern border are a human tragedy.
Impoverished peoples of the earth’s poorest countries in the western hemisphere have been told by nefarious sources that President Joe Biden welcomes them! Word has to go out that there is no open invitation to cross onto American soil. Not under the pretense that the United States offers unlimited sanctuary from government abuse, poverty, criminals, disease, unemployment or even bad weather presumed to be from climate change.
According to Newsweek magazine dated Oct. 12, a total of 1,111,000 migrants have been encountered at the Southern border just so far this year of 2021. An incredible number and the highest count ever recorded at that location — a number similar to the population of a very large city. The migrants are unrelenting in their search for a land of job opportunity and prosperity for their families — satellite surveillance notes even larger caravans approaching the U.S. as I write.
How does the view by Democrats of never-ending migration to the U.S. play out? Washington’s liberal establishment does not understand our country at ground level. D.C. progressive liberals envision our nation with lofty blue-sky Utopianism somewhere above the clouds of reality. Trying to get to a state of Utopia is futile.
The battle for America has begun — a war here at home. A war of political philosophy to be fought-out on a battlefield of mid-term elections in 2022.
For your consideration readers, I envision a forward opportunity plan for migrant jobs, a new and fresh way brought with a conservative enterprise for all concerned — sponsored by our nation’s corporations in manufacturing and technology. Meet these migrants with welcome!
With newly-established marshaling centers on the southern border get them signed for jobs with training in agricultural work, carpentry, heavy infrastructure labor and skilled on-the-job training, immediate classes in English and reading, family health instruction, distribution of proper clothing for whatever continental climate change they are headed for.
This is just the beginning list of prosperity for migrants with a future based on traditional conservative American characteristics of hard work to get ahead. This is “basic training” for a great new life in our nation and a path to citizenship. Therefore, our new migrant families might just see being a Republican has advantages.
“Future” to Democrats in congress is establishing a cradle-to-grave social safety net. A massive radical change in how our society conducts life, a plan of lifelong dependency on a welfare state.
Migrants should not be used as a pathway for Democrats’ lust for control of our lives and prosperity. I am interested in a new forward conservative plan I have depicted here. One that gives our migrants a pathway to valued individual effort, being led and directed in many different options for a life of self-reliance and work opportunities. A life without all kinds of social safety nets and welfare.
William Hume is a retired gentleman from civil engineering, he writes editorials nationally about infrastructure, transportation, agriculture and occasionally politics from a new innovative conservative viewpoint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.