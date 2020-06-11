The bad news is, we’re in the midst of a pandemic and it’s taking a financial toll statewide. The good news is, our community members are supporting our local business community and that’s buoying the city’s bottom line.
For months we have been talking about how the pandemic would impact tax receipts and the public services provided by government. Certainly the pandemic is impacting different people and different places in different ways. But here’s how it’s impacting the City of Pierre.
Our sales tax is up a little more than 5% for the year in Pierre. That’s really good news. If you look around the state, Pierre is faring better than most of the larger communities in South Dakota. About half of the state’s 11 largest communities are experiencing no or little revenue gains so far this year. To that end, I thank our business community for hanging in there and adapting during difficult times, and I thank our community members for supporting our businesses.
Although, our local sales tax receipts are ahead for the year, it doesn’t mean we’re out of the woods yet. There will be additional impacts at the local, state and federal level that will mostly likely lead to some lean budgets.
In Pierre, we have a multi-pronged approach to deal with the financial uncertainty; it is being greatly aided by some decisions made prior to and during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Our 2020 budget was fiscally conservative and our major projects – like the water treatment facility, waste water treatment plant upgrade, and city-funded portion of the new outdoor pool — already had funding in place.
The city did not issue any stay-at-home orders or business closures. That gave businesses the opportunity to stay open, find creative ways to serve their customers, and keep people employed.
We are leveraging federal support at the airport to ease the demand on our sales tax revenues. We have been awarded a $1.1 million grant that we can use to help support airport operating costs. The airport is subsidized by sales tax revenue. We can use the federal grant dollars to cover the airport’s operational costs; that allows us to redirect dollars for other purposes. Additionally, the city is delaying purchases when it can.
The city budget runs on a calendar year and, by law, has to pass the budget by Sept. 30. Consequently, we’re already starting to budget for 2021. There are many details to be worked out, but you can expect another conservative budget from the city. We don’t know what the next few months will bring, but I do know that the city remains committed to providing high-quality service to our citizens, while remaining financially responsible.
Please continue to shop local – it will serve us all well in the months to come.
