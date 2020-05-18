This isn’t exactly a news flash coming from the Capital Journal, but the city of Pierre has one major thing in common with 49 other municipalities across America.
However, only one of those 49 other state capitals — tiny Montpelier, Vermont — features a smaller population than does Pierre, which the most recent U.S. Census Bureau estimate shows at 13,980 residents.
In fact, many of the state capitals claim much larger populations, according to the U.S. Census Bureau estimates. Some examples of these, by comparison, megacities are:
Phoenix, Arizona: 1.67 million
Austin, Texas: 964,254
Indianapolis, Indiana: 867,125
Denver, Colorado: 716,492
Boston, Massachusetts: 694,583
Atlanta, Georgia: 498,044
Though the difference is not quite as stark, capitals of the states bordering South Dakota have significantly larger populations than Pierre. These are:
Saint Paul, Minnesota: 307,695
Lincoln, Nebraska: 287,401
Des Moines, Iowa: 216,853
Bismarck, North Dakota: 73,112
Cheyenne, Wyoming: 63,957
Helena, Montana: 32,315
While we at the Capital Journal are quite proud of our city, there is always room for growth and development. One vital aspect of such an endeavor involves maintaining and upgrading infrastructure whenever possible.
Therefore, we are glad to learn that Pierre Regional Airport is getting new taxiways to meet new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements. City leaders said 90% of the $3.9 million project will be funded by a federal grant.
“This is a large and long-term infrastructure investment for Pierre,” Mayor Steve Harding said regarding the project. “The good news is, the traveling population should see little disruption, the taxiways shouldn’t require any major maintenance for years to come, and the federal government is picking up most of the cost.”
If a group of rich investors from New York, Texas, California, Japan, Brazil, or anywhere else in the world, want to start a business in the Midwest/Great Plains, the easier it is for them to get to a state’s capital, the more likely that state is to gain that investment. Pierre and the state of South Dakota should not sit back and simply allow bordering states with larger capitals to have the edge.
We certainly oppose frivolous spending on the part of government, but this airport work seems to be a worthy use of taxpayers’ money. If Pierre — and, therefore, South Dakota — is to grow and prosper in the years ahead, the vitality of this airport seems key.
